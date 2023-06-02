News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
ITV announce external review following Phillip Schofield’s exit
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital

Police concerned for welfare of Emsworth woman who went missing yesterday

Police are concerned for the welfare of an Emsworth woman who went missing yesterday morning.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 07:43 BST- 1 min read

Zoe Brazier, 32, was last seen in the Shirley area of Southampton at about 11.20am yesterday, June 1, and officers are concerned for her welfare.She is described as white, approximately 5ft 4in tall, of large build and she has shoulder length brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue trousers, and the police are urging people to come forward with any information they have about Zoe’s whereabouts. If anyone has any information about Zoe's movements since she was last seen please call 999 quoting reference 44230216849.

The police are looking for Zoe Brazier from Emsworth who went missing yesterday. They are concerned for her welfare.The police are looking for Zoe Brazier from Emsworth who went missing yesterday. They are concerned for her welfare.
The police are looking for Zoe Brazier from Emsworth who went missing yesterday. They are concerned for her welfare.