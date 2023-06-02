Zoe Brazier, 32, was last seen in the Shirley area of Southampton at about 11.20am yesterday, June 1, and officers are concerned for her welfare.She is described as white, approximately 5ft 4in tall, of large build and she has shoulder length brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue trousers, and the police are urging people to come forward with any information they have about Zoe’s whereabouts. If anyone has any information about Zoe's movements since she was last seen please call 999 quoting reference 44230216849.