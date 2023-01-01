John Gray was last seen at approximately 11am Saturday near the Heroes Pub on London Road in Waterlooville. Since he was reported missing, officers have been conducting extensive enquiries to locate the 43-year-old. ‘We are increasingly concerned for his welfare,’ a force statement said.

SEE ALSO: Warship boost

Advertisement Hide Ad

John, who has links to Gosport and Portsmouth, is described as white, 6ft tall with a stocky build and brown/greying shaved hair. He was last seen wearing jeans, a grey/black button down coat and tan loafers with cream soles and cream laces. He could possibly have changed into green tracksuit bottoms and a Marvel t-shirt since his last sighting.

Missing John Gray. Pic Hants police

If you have seen John or have any information on his whereabouts call 101 quoting the reference 44220523272.