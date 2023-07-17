Police concerned for welfare of missing man thought to be in Portsmouth
Jacek Muszynski was last seen on Friday (July 14). Since the 63-year-old, of Southampton, was reported missing, police have been carrying out extensive enquiries to try and locate him.
Jacek is described as being white, around 5ft 9ins tall, with short grey hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue coat, black trousers, black cap and glasses.
‘He may appear confused if you talk to him. We believe he will be in the Portsmouth area now,’ a police statement said.
If you have seen Jacek or have any information on his whereabouts, then please call 101, quoting the reference 44230283254.
For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.
We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.