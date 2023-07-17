Police concerned for welfare of missing man thought to be in Portsmouth

Jacek Muszynski was last seen on Friday (July 14). Since the 63-year-old, of Southampton, was reported missing, police have been carrying out extensive enquiries to try and locate him.

Jacek is described as being white, around 5ft 9ins tall, with short grey hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue coat, black trousers, black cap and glasses.

Missing Jacek Muszynski is thought to be in Portsmouth. Pic Hants police

‘He may appear confused if you talk to him. We believe he will be in the Portsmouth area now,’ a police statement said.

