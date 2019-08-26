Police concerned for welfare of missing pensioner, 76, who could be in Portsmouth

Police have appealed for the public’s help in finding a missing pensioner who they say could be in Portsmouth.

David Green, 76, went missing from his home in Luton at about 5.30pm last night.

David Green

Bedfordshire Police has said he has links to the Edmonton area of London, and may also be in Portsmouth or St Albans.

In an appeal on Facebook the force said they were concerned for David’s welfare and asked anyone with information to get in touch.

If you can help call 101, asking for Bedfordshire Police, and quote reference 404 of August 25.