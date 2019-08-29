Police confirm 'operation' planned for Pompey versus Saints

POLICE have confirmed they will be working closely with both Pompey and Saints ahead of the eagerly anticipated match next month.

Portsmouth will host fierce rivals Southampton at Fratton Park in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

It will be the first time in seven years the teams have met with fears rife fans could clash at the game .

In an attempt to avoid trouble during the last fixture, Hampshire Constabulary used a ‘bubble’ scheme where Saints fans had to catch a coach at pick-up points in Southampton.

They were then dropped into a safe zone which other people were prevented from entering unless they were on board a coach. Fans were then shuttled straight onto coaches at the end of the game.

Police have also kept away fans inside the stadium after the game to avoid clashes while home fans left.

Hampshire police said plans would be in place in an attempt to curb trouble.

A spokesman said ‘a policing operation around this match’ would be implemented.

‘We will be working with both football clubs to ensure that this a safe event for all those attending,’ the spokesman added.

Meanwhile Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has stoked the fires ahead of the game. He said: ‘ The Portsmouth game is not that interesting for them (his players) .’