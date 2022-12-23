Police 'extremely concerned' for missing Havant woman last seen in Gosport
POLICE have appealed to the public to find a missing woman.
By Steve Deeks
6 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Dec 2022, 6:07pm
Katharine Keeping, 41, was last seen at around 3am this morning (Friday December 23) at the Travelodge on Gosport High Street. ‘We are extremely concerned for her welfare and are asking members of the public to report sightings to us,’ police said.
Katharine, who is from Havant and has links to Emsworth, is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall with an average build and long dark brown hair. She normally wears dark-coloured clothing.
Call 101 or 999.