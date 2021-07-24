Police find woman who went missing from Gosport
Police say a woman who went missing yesterday has been found safe and well.
Saturday, 24th July 2021, 8:53 am
Updated
Saturday, 24th July 2021, 10:33 am
Kerrie Delgardo-Herrara had last seen at about 10.30am on Friday in Fareham Road, Gosport.
The 45-year-old was described as vulnerable and police said they were concerned about her.
This morning a police spokesman confirmed she had been found and thanked everyone who had shared the appeal.