Police forces to hold minute's silence for PC Andrew Harper who died while investigating reported burglary

A MINUTE’S silence will be held by police forces across the country this morning to remember Pc Andrew Harper who died while responding to a reported crime.

At 11am, Thames Valley Police will fall silent to honour the memory of the 28-year-old officer.

Others forces across England have also said they will pay their respects to Pc Harper, who lost his life while investigating a reported burglary near Sulhamstead on the A4 in Berkshire on August 15.

Hampshire Police Federation tweeted this morning: ‘At 11am today, wherever you are, if you are able to, please stand for Andrew.’

Leicestershire Police Chief Constable Simon Cole said his force will observe the silence, and Kent Police's road policing unit also tweeted in support.

They are among several forces and emergency services to respond to Thames Valley Police's tweet announcing the tribute.

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service, which works within Thames Valley's force area, responded that its staff would be ‘standing in solidarity’ after the initial announcement was liked and shared hundreds of times.

Jed Foster, 20, has been charged with murder over the death of the newlywed officer.

He was one of 10 men and boys aged between 13 and 30 arrested following the incident.

The remaining nine have been bailed until September 13.

A fundraising page set up by the Thames Valley Police Federation, which represents rank-and-file officers, had raised more than £260,000.

In a tribute, his widow, Lissie Harper, said her husband was ‘the kindest, loveliest, most selfless person you will ever meet’.

‘You were brave, funny, and always there for anyone who needed it.’

Mrs Harper added that her husband loved being a police officer and ‘always wanted to keep everyone safe, especially me’.

She said: ‘You went the extra mile whenever you could and genuinely cared for everyone.

‘The lights have dimmed on all of our lives now that you are no longer here, but it's no surprise that, even when you're gone, you're still keeping us all going, knowing that you would tell us to carry on and stay strong.’

She also thanked the public for the ‘overwhelming’ support shown to her and Pc Harper's family after his death.