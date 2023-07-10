News you can trust since 1877
Police grow concerned for welfare of missing Havant woman

Police grow concerned for the welfare of a woman who has gone missing in Havant.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 10th Jul 2023, 18:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 18:27 BST

Emma Christian, aged 43, was last seen in the Havant area on the evening of July 9 and the police have launched an appeal to gather any information regarding her whereabouts.

She is described as a white female, 5ft 4inch and of average build.

She has short black hair and was last seen wearing a navy blue long sleeve jumper, black leggings and blue / black trainers. She has a Scottish accent.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary are concerned for the welfare of a missing Havant woman.
The police are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

If you think you have seen Emma since she went missing or think you might know where she is, please call the police immediately on 101 quoting 44230275723. In an emergency dial 999.

