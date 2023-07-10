Police grow concerned for welfare of missing Havant woman
Police grow concerned for the welfare of a woman who has gone missing in Havant.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 10th Jul 2023, 18:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 18:27 BST
Emma Christian, aged 43, was last seen in the Havant area on the evening of July 9 and the police have launched an appeal to gather any information regarding her whereabouts.
She is described as a white female, 5ft 4inch and of average build.
She has short black hair and was last seen wearing a navy blue long sleeve jumper, black leggings and blue / black trainers. She has a Scottish accent.
The police are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.