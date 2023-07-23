News you can trust since 1877
Police have concerns for welfare of a woman from Bursledon who has gone missing

The police are growing concerned for the welfare of a woman from Bursledon who has not been seen since earlier this morning.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 12:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jul 2023, 12:23 BST

Abigail, aged 33, is from Bursledon but was last seen at around 7.30am this morning (July 23) in the Fawley area. She was driving a black Volkswagen car with the number plate ending HTY.

She is described as a white woman with an olive complexion and she is 5ft 5ins with long black hair which was tied in a bun when she was last seen.

She was last seen wearing a multi-coloured onesie type body suit with a long cream jumper and cream sandals. She also has a full arm tattoo sleeve on her left arm.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary are looking for Abigail Peckham who was last seen at around 7.30am this morning in the Fawley area.
The police are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

If you think you have seen Abigail since she went missing or think you know where she is now, please call the police immediately on 101 quoting 44230294803. In an emergency dial 999.

