Police have concerns for welfare of a woman from Bursledon who has gone missing
Abigail, aged 33, is from Bursledon but was last seen at around 7.30am this morning (July 23) in the Fawley area. She was driving a black Volkswagen car with the number plate ending HTY.
She is described as a white woman with an olive complexion and she is 5ft 5ins with long black hair which was tied in a bun when she was last seen.
She was last seen wearing a multi-coloured onesie type body suit with a long cream jumper and cream sandals. She also has a full arm tattoo sleeve on her left arm.
The police are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.