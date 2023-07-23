Abigail, aged 33, is from Bursledon but was last seen at around 7.30am this morning (July 23) in the Fawley area. She was driving a black Volkswagen car with the number plate ending HTY.

She is described as a white woman with an olive complexion and she is 5ft 5ins with long black hair which was tied in a bun when she was last seen.

She was last seen wearing a multi-coloured onesie type body suit with a long cream jumper and cream sandals. She also has a full arm tattoo sleeve on her left arm.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary are looking for Abigail Peckham who was last seen at around 7.30am this morning in the Fawley area.