Police hunt after 'gun heard' on private land

POACHERS have been warned by Sussex Police after a gun was blasted on private land in Chichester last week.

Police are hoping raise public awareness about poaching in rural areas.

On Monday September 16, officers were called to reports of a vehicle with high powered lights seen to be searching farm land in Bosham at 10.30pm.

A gun shot was then heard – with police insisting the person did not have permission to be on the land.

Wildlife crime officer Daryl Holter said: ‘We would like to encourage anyone to contact us with any information that would help in catching poachers, especially if they have been offered meat from sources other than bona fide dealers.’​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​