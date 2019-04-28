Police hunt for men involved in Gosport roadside punch-up after multi-car pile-up

POLICE are hunting men involved in a Gosport roadside punch-up after a multi-car pile-up.

Officers want to speak to people in the Forton Road area on Friday afternoon about 1.30pm after two men were seen fighting close to the junction of Russell Street.

A short time before the fight, reports surfaced of a collision involving a BMW, a Ford Fiesta and a Peugeot near to the Alexandra Street junction.

Only one person suffered minor injuries.

A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of affray and dangerous driving. He has been released from custody but remains under investigation.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

A police spokesperson said: ‘We know that there were a lot of people in the area at the time who would have seen what happened or knows those involved.’

Contact police on 101, quoting 44190143562, with any information about the offences.