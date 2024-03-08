Police hunt for missing girl with heart tattoo and mole on cheek
Police are looking for a girl from the West Midlands who is thought to be in Hampshire.
Luliana, 16, went missing from her address in Dudley, West Midlands, on 22 February and is now believed to be in the Southampton area.
Luliana is described as about 5ft 2in tall, with dark brown hair down to her waist, a large mole on her right cheek and a heart tattoo on her left forearm.
If anyone has seen Luliana, or has any information about her whereabouts, please call 999 quoting reference number 44240098508.