Police hunt registered sex offender Jack Hall last seen boarding a train to Southampton from Havant

POLICE are hunting for a registered sex offender in breach of his prison release conditions who was last seen boarding a train to Southampton from Havant.

By Richard Lemmer
Saturday, 2nd October 2021, 7:47 pm

Jack Hall, aged 64, is wanted for breaching his licence conditions after his release from prison.

Hall, who is banned from unsupervised access to children, was sentenced to four and a half years in prison in December 2019 over his interactions with a six-year-old girl – after being released from a seven-year prison sentence in January that year.

Hampshire police are looking for registered sex offender Jack Hall after he boarded a train from Havant. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

Police are carrying out enquiries after he was last seen boarding a train from Havant after buying a ticket to Southampton at around 2.30pm on Thursday.

Detective Inspector Mark Carter said: ‘Though Hall bought a ticket to Southampton he may have got off beforehand or travelled on further so we would ask people wherever they are to keep a look out for him.

‘We do not believe he poses a risk to strangers but if you see him do not approach him, instead call us immediately on 999 quoting 44210393610. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.’

Jack Hall was last seen buying a train ticket for Southampton and then boarding a service departing Havant station. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

‘Our officers are also carrying out further work to locate him.’

Hall is a white man, 5ft 10ins tall of medium build, with blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket and jeans, with a reusable dark-coloured Sports Direct bag, and he sometimes wears glasses.

