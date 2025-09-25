Police “increasingly concerned” for missing Southsea man - call 999
Police are “increasingly concerned” for the welfare of a missing Southsea man.
Danny Garnham, 33, was reported missing yesterday evening (Wednesday 24 September) with police saying: “We are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.”
Danny is described as white, around 6ft tall, of slim build and as having dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded top, a white t-shirt and black rimmed glasses. He is believed to be in the Portsmouth area.
If anyone has information about Danny’s whereabouts dial 999 quoting the reference number 44250433078.