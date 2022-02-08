Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing woman, 53, not seen since last month

Officers are appealing for information to help find missing 53-year-old Hayley Seymour who was last seen at Parklands Hospital, Basingstoke, on Saturday January 29.

Hayley went out for a couple of hours unescorted leave but failed to return.

Hayley Seymour is missing. Pic Hants police

She is described as white, 5ft 8ins, of medium build and with bronze or gold coloured hair. She was last seen wearing a black patterned skirt, a cream cardigan, a cream top and blue boots. She may be pushing a trolley.

Although she went missing from Basingstoke but it is thought she has travelled to the Winchester area.

PC Christian Geldard, said: ‘We are becoming increasingly concerned for Hayley’s safety. We do not believe she has any medication with her and it is important we find her so we can make sure she is safe and well.

‘Unfortunately this is the best photo we have of Hayley. Although it is hard to see her face, the photo shows the clothes she was last seen in.

‘We have been following a number of lines of enquiry to find Hayley since she was reported missing. However, we are now turning to the community for help. If you have any information about where she may be, please call us immediately on 101 quoting 44220039747.’

