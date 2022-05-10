Police 'increasingly worried' about missing 15-year-old boy last seen in Southampton

Jaiden was last seen at around 6.30pm yesterday evening (May 9) leaving his home address on Dyer Road.
Since being reported missing, police officers have been carrying out enquires to locate Jaiden and they are now turning to the public for assistance.
He also has links to Thames Valley and Wiltshire.
In a statement a spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘We, and his family, are growing increasingly worried for his welfare.
‘He is described as being mixed-race, approximately 5ft 9ins tall, of slim build, with black braided hair.
‘Jaiden was most likely last seen wearing a black tracksuit, black and white high-top shoes and carrying a bag.’
If anyone has seen Jaiden, knows of his whereabouts, or has any information, they are asked to call 101, quoting the reference number 44220182851.