Police investigate serious Chichester fire as two men rescued

POLICE continue to investigate a serious fire in a block of flats in Chichester after two people were rescued by firefighters.

Officers are still looking into the cause of a first-floor fire at 3.12am on December 28 at Kings Court in Kingsham Avenue.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said three fire engines were sent to the scene before discovering people were still inside the flat.

Firefighters rescued two men from different flats in the block – one of whom had suffered smoke inhalation and was treated by paramedics.

Both men were then sent to hospital, the fire service spokesman confirmed.

Two hose reels, one covering jet and one safety jet were used to make the building safe before the fire was put out just before 5am.

The fire service spokesman said the cause of the fire had yet to be confirmed as they continue to investigate what happened with police.

No one has been arrested following the inferno.