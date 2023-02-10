Fifteen-year-old Elliott, from Portsmouth was last seen in the city area at about 1.15pm on February 9.

Police have issued an appeal asking any members of the public who have seen him to report this to police immediately.

He is described as: white, with short, mousy brown hair and is about 5ft 8ins tall.

He was last seen wearing navy blue tracksuit with white writing on it, a black coat and white Nike trainers.

If you see him, please call 999.

