Police issue appeal for help to find missing Portsmouth teenager who hasn't been seen in more than 24 hours
COCNERNS have been raised over a teenager’s welfare after he went missing on Thursday.
Fifteen-year-old Elliott, from Portsmouth was last seen in the city area at about 1.15pm on February 9.
Police have issued an appeal asking any members of the public who have seen him to report this to police immediately.
He is described as: white, with short, mousy brown hair and is about 5ft 8ins tall.
He was last seen wearing navy blue tracksuit with white writing on it, a black coat and white Nike trainers.
If you see him, please call 999.
Anyone with information that could assist the police’s enquiries should call them on 101 quoting 44230055734.