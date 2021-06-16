Police launch appeal for missing man Liam Hopkins, last seen at Southampton General Hospital

POLICE have launched an urgent appeal after a Hampshire man has gone missing from hospital.

By David George
Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 3:57 pm

Liam Hopkins, 36, was last seen earlier today at Southampton General Hospital.

The 36-year-old from Chawton left the hospital at 8.45am, and has not been seen since.

Have you seen missing man Liam Hopkins? Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

Liam is a slim white male, 5ft 10in tall with short brown hair and unshaven facial hair.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘He was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms and a dark-coloured t-shirt with a white horizontal stripe along the front.

‘If you have seen Liam, or have any information about where he may be, please call us on 101, quoting reference number 44210235867.’

In an emergency, always dial 999.

