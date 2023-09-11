News you can trust since 1877
Police launch appeal to find missing boy, 16, who travelled to Hampshire from Leeds

Police have launched an appeal to find a missing boy.
By Steve Deeks
Published 11th Sep 2023, 07:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 08:01 BST
Sana, 16, left his home address in Leeds between 4am and 5.30am on Saturday 9 September and is believed to have travelled to Southampton by train.

He is described as black with a slim build and black hair who is 5ft 9in tall. He was wearing a black Nike top, trousers and trainers and a black, blue, red and white Montclair jacket.Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 999 quoting reference 44230367834

