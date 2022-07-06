Jonathan Broderick was last seen at about 1.50pm today in the Blackbrook Road.
The 51-year-old left in his car, which is a blue Citroen C3 Picasso, with a registration number ending in EPV.
A police spokesman said: ‘We are very concerned for his welfare, and are asking anyone who has seen him to please get in touch with us.’
He is white, 5ft 8in, of an average build, with short, ‘salt and pepper’ colour hair.
Jonathan was last seen wearing a blue checked shirt, and blue jeans.
Police have asked anyone who sees Jonathan, or his vehicle, to call 999.