Have your say

POLICE are appealing to the public to help find a 71 year old pensioner.

Jennifer Lynn has been missing from her home in Fareham since early this morning.

She has dementia and is therefore considered vulnerable.

Jennifer spoke with a family member on the phone at 9am this morning but by 9.30am she had disappeared from her home.

Anyone who has seen Jenifer or has information as to her whereabouts is urged to contact the police by calling 999 and quoting reference 722.