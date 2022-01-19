Police launch urgent appeal to find missing man Adam Steel from Havant
POLICE are ‘extremely concerned’ for the welfare of the missing man from Havant and have launched an urgent appeal for help.
Adam Steel was last seen at around 9.10pm last night (January 18).
The 29-year-old is believed to be in the Havant area and officers are asking for help in finding the missing man.
A statement from Hampshire police said: ‘Adam Steel was last seen around 9.10pm yesterday and we and his family are extremely concerned for his welfare.
Read More
‘Officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries to locate the 29-year-old and we are now turning to the public for your assistance.
‘He is described as being white, around 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build, and having short brown hair. Adam also has a very distinctive tattoo around the front of his neck.
‘He was last seen wearing a black zip-up hooded top, with a grey jumper underneath, navy blue tracksuit bottoms, and white trainers.
Anyone who has any information on Adam's whereabouts has been asked to call 101, quoting reference 44220023771.
In an emergency, always call 999.