Police praise the public for helping to find 'confused' missing pensioner, 86

Have your say

A MISSING pensioner has been found safe a well following an urgent search across Portsmouth.

Clanfield woman Julien Clarke, 86, was last seen in Waterlooville at 4pm yesterday afternoon.

Police officers are struggling to pay day-to-day expenses

Her disappearance sparked a police search, with officers fearing for her safety.

As reported, the pensioner had been driving her white Nissan Micra, which was spotted close to Portsmouth International Ferry Port last night.

Hampshire police launched a missing persons appeal in the early hours of this morning, with a spokesman saying Mrs Clarke ‘may be confused’ and that officers were ‘concerned for her welfare’.

Readers of The News shared the story almost 1,000 times in the space of two hours over social media, following the appeal.

A spokesman for Hampshire police added: ‘We are pleased to confirm that Julien Clarke has been found.

‘Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.’