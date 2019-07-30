Police probe into Gosport house fire as officers cordon off residential street

Have your say

A HOUSE fire has forced police to shut off a street as an investigation is carried out.

Three crews from Gosport and Fareham attended a fire in Grange Crescent in Gosport at 8.33am today.

Police are investigating a fire in Grange Crescent in Gosport after firefighters were called at 8.33am on Tuesday, July 30. Picture: Millie Salkeld

Police were called to the scene at 8.52am and South Central Ambulance Service said it sent two rapid response vehicles.

A police cordon has been put up around the property and Hampshire police said residents can expect an ‘ongoing police presence in the area’.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: ‘We were called at 8.52am following a fire at a house in Grange Crescent, Gosport.

‘We are investigating the circumstances of the fire in conjunction with HFRS.’

It is not known whether anyone was in the property at the time of the fire which a spokesman for Gosport Fire Station confirmed as ‘small kitchen fire’.

An eyewitness living close to the blaze said a fire investigation team arrived shortly before 10am.

Neighbour Samantha Archer was eating breakfast with her children when they heard the sirens.

The 34-year-old said: ‘I was sorting their breakfast this morning and we could hear sirens about half eight.

‘I went outside an hour before because the cover of our pool had flown off and I could smell burning really strongly.

‘There was a woman who was upset and saying it was a crime. It is very worrying especially as there is an investigation unit as well.’

The road has remain closed with police tape since the incident this morning.

Another resident, who did not want to be named, added: ‘It is worrying because there are lots of police. I hope everyone is okay.’