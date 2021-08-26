Officers are investigating a house burglary at 6.30am on Saturday, August 14, in North East Close

The occupant, a man in his late 70s, reports that woman aged between 19 and 25 knocked on the back door and asked to use the toilet.

After he allowed her and she had left, the victim realised his blue Huawei P30 mobile phone worth £300 and a gold crucifix necklace worth £100 were missing.

Police have released an e-fit in connection with a Southampton burglary. The woman is thought to have links to Portsmouth Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

The phone’s unique identity number is 868161041502791.

Officers are conducting enquiries and would like to speak to anyone who has information about this incident.

The woman is described as being white, 5ft 6in tall, slim and with dark brown hair. She was suffering from a cold sore at the time of the incident and wearing a dark blouse or jacket, ripped jeans and soft shoes or trainers.

It is believed she may have links to Portsmouth, according to a spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary.

She said: ‘Have you come across these items? Do you know the woman involved?

‘Please contact us on 101 or report online, quoting 44210323338.

‘Alternatively, you can contact independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.’

