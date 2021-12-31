Police release four men arrested over mass brawl outside the One Eyed Dog in Southsea

Patrolling officers noticed a fight involving approximately 20 people taking place place outside of the One Eyed Dog on Elm Grove, Southsea, shortly before midnight on Wednesday night.

Officers stopped to assist and a male officer in his 30s was assaulted causing a serious injury to his face.

A police officer has been injured trying to break up a 20-person fight outside the One Eyed Dog. Stock Picture: Sam Stephenson

He was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

Yesterday saw police arrest a 23-year-old man from Portsmouth on suspicion of affray, wounding with intent, and possession of a controlled drug of Class A.

A 24-year-old man from Havant was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, while a 24-year-old man from Waterlooville and a 23-year-old from Portsmouth were arrested on suspicion of affray.

All four have been released under investigation while police enquiries continue.

Detective Inspector Mark Alleman of Hampshire Constabulary’s Criminal Investigation Department said police believe that some injured victims from the incident who are yet to come forward.

The detective inspector said: ‘We believe there are still victims who may have been injured in the incident that are yet to come forward.

‘If this is you, we’d like to hear from you. We also want to hear from anyone who saw what happened, either outside of the pub at the time or in the lead-up to the incident.’

Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101 and quote the reference number 44210519421.

