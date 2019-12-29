Police report 'increasing concern for welfare' of missing young West Sussex woman

POLICE have said there is an ‘increasing concern for welfare’ of a West Sussex woman who went missing before Christmas.

Emma Giles, 20, has been missing from the Billingshurst area since earlier this month.

The woman, who lives at Kirdford, was reported missing on Monday (December 23) and has not been seen or heard from since.

A police spokesperson said: ‘There is increasing concern for the welfare of a young woman who has been missing from the Billingshurst area since before Christmas.

‘Anyone who has seen Emma or who knows of her whereabouts is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 454 of 23/12.’