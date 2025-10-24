Police respond to reports of pedestrian being hit on busy Portsmouth city centre street
Police have responded to reports of a pedestrian being hit on a busy Portsmouth city centre street.
Police and paramedics attended the incident on Winston Churchill Avenue around midday - with reports of a person being seen on the ground.
However, police told The News there was no crash, with a person coming off their bike on the busy road. They were treated by paramedics at the scene,
A police spokesperson said: “This was dealt with by paramedics. We received a report that a pedestrian had come off of their bicycle and was taken into the care of the ambulance service. No crime or collision has been identified.”