Police reveal details of M27 crash near Portsmouth this morning

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have given details over a crash on the M27 near Portsmouth this morning.

The M27 in Portsmouth | nw

AA Traffic News reported the incident happened eastbound at the junction 11 turn off for Fareham and Gosport on the A27. The AA said earlier: “Lane closed on exit ramp due to crash on M27 at J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport). Traffic is coping well.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...