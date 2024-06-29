Police reveal details of M27 crash near Portsmouth this morning

By Steve Deeks
Published 29th Jun 2024, 12:33 BST
Police have given details over a crash on the M27 near Portsmouth this morning.

The M27 in Portsmouth | nw

AA Traffic News reported the incident happened eastbound at the junction 11 turn off for Fareham and Gosport on the A27. The AA said earlier: “Lane closed on exit ramp due to crash on M27 at J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport). Traffic is coping well.”

Now police have given more details over the incident. A spokesperson said: “We were called at 9.12am this morning to reports of a three vehicle collision on the M27 and junction 11. No injuries were reported.”

