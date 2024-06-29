Police reveal details of M27 crash near Portsmouth this morning
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police have given details over a crash on the M27 near Portsmouth this morning.
AA Traffic News reported the incident happened eastbound at the junction 11 turn off for Fareham and Gosport on the A27. The AA said earlier: “Lane closed on exit ramp due to crash on M27 at J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport). Traffic is coping well.”
Now police have given more details over the incident. A spokesperson said: “We were called at 9.12am this morning to reports of a three vehicle collision on the M27 and junction 11. No injuries were reported.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.