Police search for missing 13-year-old William from Southsea
POLICE are asking for help in the search for a 13-year-old boy who went missing this evening.
Southsea resident William was last seen at around 7.55pm on Tuesday, July 20 in the Campbell Road area.
A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘We are concerned for his welfare, and are asking members of the public to keep an eye out for him.
‘William is described as: white, 5ft 4ins tall, medium build, short mousy brown hair.
‘He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt with ‘The Bronx’ written on it, black trousers and black Adidas trainers.
‘We are releasing two pictures of William. The second photo, in which he has a face covering on, shows the T-shirt and trainers he was seen wearing today.
‘If you have seen him at all, or know where he could be, please call us on 101, quoting incident 2436 of today’s date.’
Members of the public are reminded to dial 999 in the event of an emergency.