Tyson Hamer was last seen shortly before 4.40pm this afternoon leaving a vehicle on Elm Grove, Portsmouth.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said in a statement: ‘We’ve been conducting extensive enquiries to try and locate him and believe he is still in the Portsmouth area.

‘Both we, and his family, are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare. Tyson is described as being white, around 5ft 10ins tall, of medium build, with mousey brown hair.

‘He was last seen wearing a black tracksuit with badges on it and writing on the left hand side saying CDR. He was also wearing bright white Nike Air Force 1 trainers.’