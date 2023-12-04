Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kimberley Hunt, 27, from Southampton, was last seen at her home address at about 8.40am this morning and has not been seen since. It is believed she may have travelled to the Poole or Studland areas in Dorset.

Kimberley is described as white, about 5ft 2in tall, with shoulder-length blonde hair. She also has a black and white tattoo of a flower on the inside of her left forearm. She was last seen wearing a black jacket with a fur hood and green boots.

