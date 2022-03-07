Brandon Fisher, 29, was last seen at around 10am today (Monday) in Shawford Grove, Havant.

He is described as being white, 6ft tall, with short dark brown hair and a short dark brown beard.

Police want to find Brandon Fisher. Pic Hants police

He was last seen wearing a white Hugo Boss t-shirt, grey jeans and a black rain jacket. He rode off on his silver and white mountain bike.

‘Our officers are currently out looking for him and are urging anyone who sees a man matching his description to let us know as soon as possible,’ a spokeswoman said.

