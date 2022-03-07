Police searching for missing Havant man, 29, launch public appeal
POLICE are looking for a missing man from Havant.
Brandon Fisher, 29, was last seen at around 10am today (Monday) in Shawford Grove, Havant.
He is described as being white, 6ft tall, with short dark brown hair and a short dark brown beard.
He was last seen wearing a white Hugo Boss t-shirt, grey jeans and a black rain jacket. He rode off on his silver and white mountain bike.
‘Our officers are currently out looking for him and are urging anyone who sees a man matching his description to let us know as soon as possible,’ a spokeswoman said.
SEE ALSO: Swans shot by catapult
If you have seen him or if you have any information that may help us find him, please call us on 101, quoting 44220091604.