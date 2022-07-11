Alyson Hammond, 52, was last seen at roughly 5pm yesterday.

Officers believe she visited Southsea seafront.

Officers believe Alyson Hammond, 52, visited the Southsea seafront area. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary.

She is 5ft 6in, of large build and has dyed her hair red since the issued photo.

Hampshire police said: ‘She was last seen wearing a blue and white stripy dress. She uses a mobility scooter.

‘Together with her family we are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.’