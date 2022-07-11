Alyson Hammond, 52, was last seen at roughly 5pm yesterday.
Officers believe she visited Southsea seafront.
She is 5ft 6in, of large build and has dyed her hair red since the issued photo.
Hampshire police said: ‘She was last seen wearing a blue and white stripy dress. She uses a mobility scooter.
‘Together with her family we are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.’
Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting 44220276456.