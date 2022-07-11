Police searching for woman, 52, who went missing in central Portsmouth as family grow 'increasingly concerned' for her welfare

POLICE are searching for a women who went missing in central Portsmouth.

By Freddie Webb
Monday, 11th July 2022, 10:54 am
Updated Monday, 11th July 2022, 11:13 am

Alyson Hammond, 52, was last seen at roughly 5pm yesterday.

Officers believe she visited Southsea seafront.

Read More

Read More
Young girl, 8, suffers concussion and broken leg after being hit by an e-scooter...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Officers believe Alyson Hammond, 52, visited the Southsea seafront area. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary.

She is 5ft 6in, of large build and has dyed her hair red since the issued photo.

Hampshire police said: ‘She was last seen wearing a blue and white stripy dress. She uses a mobility scooter.

‘Together with her family we are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.’

Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting 44220276456.