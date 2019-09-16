Police searching Portsmouth Harbour for missing woman Laura Smith

Have your say

The search for a woman who went missing overnight has been extended to the harbour, police have confirmed.

Laura Smith, 35, was last seen in the Orion Avenue area of Gosport at around 10pm last night.

Emergency services are searching Portsmouth Harbour for missing Laura Smith. Picture: Shaun Roster

She is believed to have gone missing sometime overnight.

Police have now confirmed that they are searching Portsmouth Harbour for Laura after earlier saying that they are ‘concerned for her welfare’.

Laura is described as being slim with dark shoulder length hair.

Have you seen Laura Smith? Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

She is believed to be wearing a white T-shirt with grey bottoms, and grey and white coloured trainers.

If you have seen her at all, please call police on 101 quoting 44190329915.

Dial 999 in the event of an emergency.

