Police seek help in finding missing 45-year-old Hampshire woman

Can you help us find missing 45-year-old Zoe Millington from Southampton?

A police spokesperson said: ‘Since being reported missing, officers have been carrying out extensive enquires to locate Zoe and we, along with her family, are concerned for her welfare. As such, we are appealing to the public for assistance in finding her.’

Zoe Millington, 45, was last heard from shortly before 1.35pm this afternoon (Thursday 15 September, 2022).

Zoe, from Southampton, is described as being white, 5ft 5ins tall, of medium build, with blue eyes and blonde hair cut into a long bob.

She is believed to be wearing black jeans, yellow slip-on shoes and a handbag over her shoulder.