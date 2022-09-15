News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police seek help in finding missing 45-year-old Hampshire woman

POLICE are appealing for help to find a woman who went missing early this afternoon.

By Chris Broom
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 10:30 pm

Can you help us find missing 45-year-old Zoe Millington from Southampton?

Zoe Millington, 45, was last heard from shortly before 1.35pm this afternoon (Thursday, September 15).

A police spokesperson said: ‘Since being reported missing, officers have been carrying out extensive enquires to locate Zoe and we, along with her family, are concerned for her welfare. As such, we are appealing to the public for assistance in finding her.’

Zoe Millington, 45, was last heard from shortly before 1.35pm this afternoon (Thursday 15 September, 2022).

Most Popular

Zoe, from Southampton, is described as being white, 5ft 5ins tall, of medium build, with blue eyes and blonde hair cut into a long bob.

SEE ALSO: What is a catafalque and what is it used for during lying in state?

She is believed to be wearing black jeans, yellow slip-on shoes and a handbag over her shoulder.

If you have seen Zoe or have any information about her whereabouts, then please call 101, quoting incident number 1079 of today’s date.

News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Follow us