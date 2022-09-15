Police seek help in finding missing 45-year-old Hampshire woman
POLICE are appealing for help to find a woman who went missing early this afternoon.
Can you help us find missing 45-year-old Zoe Millington from Southampton?
Zoe Millington, 45, was last heard from shortly before 1.35pm this afternoon (Thursday, September 15).
A police spokesperson said: ‘Since being reported missing, officers have been carrying out extensive enquires to locate Zoe and we, along with her family, are concerned for her welfare. As such, we are appealing to the public for assistance in finding her.’
Zoe, from Southampton, is described as being white, 5ft 5ins tall, of medium build, with blue eyes and blonde hair cut into a long bob.
She is believed to be wearing black jeans, yellow slip-on shoes and a handbag over her shoulder.
If you have seen Zoe or have any information about her whereabouts, then please call 101, quoting incident number 1079 of today’s date.