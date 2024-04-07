Police tell public to call 999 if they see missing girl
Police have told the public to call 999 if they see a missing girl.
Ava, 14, from Aldershot, left her home address in the Manor Park area at some point in the early hours of this morning (7 April). “We are concerned for her welfare and are asking the public to report sightings to us. It is possible she may have travelled to London,” a police spokesperson said.
Ava is described as:
- White
- 5ft 6ins tall
- Very slim build
- Brown shoulder length hair
She is possibly wearing a black puffer-style jacket and pale grey tracksuit bottoms. If you see Ava, please dial 999 and quote incident 0661 of today’s date (Sunday 7 April).
