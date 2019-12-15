Police to resume search for 'person in water' in Hayling Island

POLICE are set to resume the search for a person who was reported to be in the water in Hayling Island.

A woman was rescued near Langstone Bridge on Saturday and a heavy emergency service presence descended on the area.

Coastguard in Hayling Island this evening

It was reported that a second person was also in the water and had got into difficulties and searches continued throughout much of the day until just before 7pm when they were stood down.

Hayling Island Police had said on Facebook that a visual search from the shoreline would resume at 7.30am but a spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary told The News that the ‘plan of action has changed slightly’ and this did not take place.

However he added: ‘We will still be conducting a number of enquiries in the area today and will be returning to the scene itself so members of the public will likely see us around.’

During the search efforts yesterday police were joined by paramedics, firefighters as well as coastguard with witnesses reporting seeing two helicopters over the area.

The A3023 was partly blocked northbound for much of Saturday afternoon and there were heavy delays in the area as a result.

The woman who was rescued from the water on Saturday was later taken hospital.