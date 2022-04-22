Richard Turner, 54, was last seen in the Waterlooville area at about 11am this morning.
Police say they are ‘very concerned’ for his welfare.
Hampshire Police said: ‘Richard is described as being white, 5ft 8 ins tall with a shaven head, full beard and moustache and tattoo on his right shoulder.
‘He was last wearing blue scruffy jeans, a blue fleece, brown walking shoes and a blue T-shirt with a motorbike symbol.’
If you have Richard, or have any information on his whereabouts, then please call 101, quoting incident 1307 of today’s date, or dial 999 in the event of an emergency.