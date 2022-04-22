Richard Turner, 54, was last seen in the Waterlooville area at about 11am this morning.

Police say they are ‘very concerned’ for his welfare.

Hampshire Police said: ‘Richard is described as being white, 5ft 8 ins tall with a shaven head, full beard and moustache and tattoo on his right shoulder.

Police stock.

‘He was last wearing blue scruffy jeans, a blue fleece, brown walking shoes and a blue T-shirt with a motorbike symbol.’

