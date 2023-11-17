News you can trust since 1877
Police 'very concerned' for welfare of 59-year-old man from Bedhampton

The police are growing ‘very concerned’ for the welfare of a man who has gone missing.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 17th Nov 2023, 12:02 GMT
Updated 17th Nov 2023, 12:04 GMT
Richard Tyne, 59, was last seen at 2.20pm yesterday afternoon (Thursday, November 16) in the Portsea View area.

Richard has not been seen since and the police are very concerned for his welfare.

He is described as white, approximately 5ft 8ins tall with short grey hair. Richard was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, black trainers, a khaki hoody with ‘Firetrap’ written on the front, a blue and black waterproof rain jacket, and he was carrying a blue rucksack.

Richard Tyne has gone missing and was last seen yesterday afternoon (Thursday, November 16) in the Portsea View area. Pictured: Richard TyneRichard Tyne has gone missing and was last seen yesterday afternoon (Thursday, November 16) in the Portsea View area. Pictured: Richard Tyne
Richard Tyne has gone missing and was last seen yesterday afternoon (Thursday, November 16) in the Portsea View area. Pictured: Richard Tyne

CCTV imagery of Richard with this police appeal shows the clothing he was wearing when he went missing.

If you see Richard, please call 999.

Anyone who has information that could help assist police enquiries, you can contact the police on 101, quoting 44230469223.

If you need to report a missing person, call the police or visit the website.

