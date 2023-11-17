The police are growing ‘very concerned’ for the welfare of a man who has gone missing.

Richard has not been seen since and the police are very concerned for his welfare.

He is described as white, approximately 5ft 8ins tall with short grey hair. Richard was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, black trainers, a khaki hoody with ‘Firetrap’ written on the front, a blue and black waterproof rain jacket, and he was carrying a blue rucksack.

Richard Tyne has gone missing and was last seen yesterday afternoon (Thursday, November 16) in the Portsea View area. Pictured: Richard Tyne

CCTV imagery of Richard with this police appeal shows the clothing he was wearing when he went missing.

If you see Richard, please call 999.