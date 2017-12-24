Police warn – don’t get arrested today... or this could be your Christmas dinner

DOES this look like your idea of the perfect Christmas dinner?

If not, police say you should be on your best behaviour today.

In a Twitter post, Hampshire police illustrated the meal detainees at the county’s custody centres can expect to tuck into tomorrow.

The dish – which is cooked from frozen – includes one sausage and baked beans.

The tweet from @HCResponseCops said: ‘The county’s custody centres have received the food delivery for detainees over the festive period. The vegetarian option is just the beans. Banquet with your loved ones or meal for one in a cell? #DontBeAPrat #NoCourtsOnXmasDay. Look after each other.’