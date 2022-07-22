The former England international goalkeeper will be featuring at the Utilita Football Festival on Monday, which is free for anyone attending

Blues head coach Danny Cowley is also planning on making an appearance.

David James is set to attend the family football festival in Gosport. Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images.

Players from Portsmouth Women and manager Jay Sadler will also be present.

James Heyes, group partnerships manager at Utilita, said: ‘It’s always a pleasure to work with our partner club, Portsmouth, and the EFL. This festival promises to be a great deal of fun – without costing a penny.

‘I’m sure Pompey fans will be delighted by David James’ presence on the day, as well as Danny Cowley and Jay Sadler.

‘We can’t wait to welcome you all – so get your boots on and show us your skills.’

Here are all the details about the football festival in Gosport.

Employees at Utilita have collaborated with Pompey In The Community (PITC) and the English Football League (EFL) to put together the free event.

The festival will run from 10am to 3pm at the Bay House School sports hall, in Browndown Road, Gosport.

A whole host of activities will be on display, including football darts, blindfolded football, coaching sessions, and skill games.

Food stalls, an ice cream van, and face painting will also be available for families and children.

David James made 158 appearances for Pompey between 2006 and 2010.