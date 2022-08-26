Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parents are invited to help themselves to free, good quality football boots, ahead of their children going back to school.

Pompey hero David James has opened a football boot donation point on Gosport High Street to help struggling families get sports kit. Picture: Utilita Energy.

David James MBE, grassroots football champion and ambassador of Utilita’s Football Rebooted recycling campaign, said kids were facing an unnecessary kit crisis.

‘The cost of football kit cannot be allowed to be a barrier to playing football,’ he said.

‘There is enough for everyone - we just need to think twice about throwing away perfectly good items.

‘Football Rebooted is the game’s biggest ever environmental movement, and there are enough boots for every child who wants to play - no matter what the surface.

Pictured: David James with a couple of his fans at Bay House School, Gosport, at a football festival. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

‘Please do utilise the local hubs to ensure the movement reaches even more youngsters.’

There is a dedicated collection point at the Gosport hub for football boots, which can be used by individuals, families, clubs or schools.

Data gathered by Statista shows back-to-school supplies cost parents £191 per child on average.

PE kits is one of the most expensive categories.

Utilita’s Football Rebooted initiative is rehoming used football boots, with hundreds of collections boxes scattered across the UK.

The energy company issued a report, which surveyed 1,000 parents of grassroots footballers aged 5-16.

It asked them about the impact which the Covid-19 pandemic and the cost of living crisis has had on them.

From the findings, 34 per cent of parents feared they could not afford football kit for the next season.

Bill Bullen, Utilita’s Founder and CEO of Utilita Energy, said the scheme is closing in on rehoming one million pairs of boots.

He added: ‘For millions of people, playing football is their everything and we can’t let that slip away for all the obvious reasons.

‘Our Energy Hubs will not settle for being in a community – they want to be a part of it.