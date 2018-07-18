Pompey fans’ extra-large fury as new shirts only go up to XXL

Larger Pompey fans are up in arms after feeling discriminated against by the club.

Loyal supporters have been left embarrassed after being told the team’s new Nike shirt does not cater for larger sizes at the club shop.

The new kit in the Pompey Store

Pompey confirmed shirts only go up to 2XL size - angering fans who need a larger size and are, therefore, unable to buy the new shirt.

To compound matters, other clubs - including bitter rivals Southampton - offer shirts up to 5XL.

One fan, who wished to remain anonymous, said: ‘I went over to the new shop to buy a new home kit. When I was approached by an assistant I asked for a home kit shirt but was told they do not do them in my size 4XL - with them only doing up to 2XL.

‘I just turned and walked out and wondered why I was being discriminated against. I’m sure I’m not the only person who wants a larger shirt.’

Pompey club shop

Another fan said: ‘I went to buy a new Pompey shirt but was told they only do up to sizes 2XL. I’m sure this will alienate thousands of fans because there are many people who like shirts baggy, while larger fans will not be able to support the club by buying shirts. It also means the club will miss out on revenue.

‘Southampton offer up to 5XL and my home town team Exeter offer up to 5XL, while I’m sure many other clubs up and down the country offer larger sizes.’

A Pompey club spokesperson said: ‘Currently, the size of our Nike replica shirts goes up to 2XL, which is the largest they manufacture for the production quantities that most UK clubs sell. We have been advised that Nike sizes are generous.

‘Other Portsmouth FC branded licensed merchandise goes up to 3XL, which our retail partner Just Sport tells us is also generously-sized.

‘Just Sport have told us they will look into manufacturing 4XL sizes if they feel there is a demand for that this season. They have also informed us that they are in discussions with Nike to see if it is possible to manufacture up to a 3XL size for replica kits in future seasons.’