Pompey fans left biting their nails watching Sunderland match on big screen at Fratton Park

POMPEY fans took full advantage of the £5 entry fee to pack out a section of Fratton Park to watch the crunch Sunderland game on the big screen.

Fans in the Fratton End cheered and ranted Pompey on a nail biting occasion that saw the game finish honours even with a 1-1 draw.

Big screen

Hope still remains though with Luton losing to Burton. Kenny Jackett’s side will also be hoping Barnsley slip-up for them to claim automatic promotion.

Maybe it was the beer flowing, but despite automatic promotion now being out of their hands, Pompey fans were still in good spirits.

Things could have been worse though after Sunderland took an early lead through Tom Flanagan.

But a quick riposte saw the Blues back on level terms thanks to Jamal Lowe on 24 minutes.

Fans watching big screen

The game ebbed and flowed with Pompey having their moments in a tense game that was fully felt by the Fratton Park faithful – all 280 miles away from the Stadium of Light.

Fans were honest in their appraisals after the game and still believe Pompey will go up, one way or another.

Lifelong supporter Alan McKensie, 71, of Waterlooville, said: ‘They didn’t deserve to win or lose. A draw was a fair result. But they can still go up. There’s still plenty to play for.

‘I’ve supported Pompey my whole life but it is still nerve-wracking. I’ll be at the game Tuesday which will be another tense game. Hopefully they can do it.’

Steve Azuley

Adam White said: ‘We have to win our next game but I think we will. I can see Barnsley and Luton slipping up. I think we’ll go up even if it’s through the play-offs.’

Steve Azuley, 62, travelled all the way from Kent to watch the game on the big screen – but was not disappointed about making the long trip to see a draw. He said: ‘Of course it would have been better to win but I think we’ll do it.’

Speaking of watching the game on the big screen at Fratton Park, he added: ‘I couldn’t get to the game in Sunderland so this was the next best thing. It’s a great idea and really good value at only a £5.’

Alan McKensie