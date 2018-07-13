Pompey mascot Nelson the dog signs ‘big news’ partnership with The Vet 

POMPEY’S mascot Nelson the dog has made a surprise signing ahead of the 2018/19 League One season.

The much-adored figure has forged a partnership with The Vet, which is due to launch at the recently-launched Portsmouth Retail Park later this year.

Dubbed ‘big news’ by Portsmouth Football Club, the link will pave the way for fun initiatives – allowing football fans to explore the animal welfare hub and the services it is set to offer.

Adam Lea, head of commercial and marketing at Pompey in the Community said: ‘This is

fantastic news for the charitable arm of the football club.

‘Nelson is a firm favourite among the Portsmouth community and this partnership with The Vet will mean that our canine’s welfare is maintained, but also collectively both organisations can work together to deliver exciting new initiatives throughout the 2018/19 season.

‘This partnership will offer pet owners the opportunity to explore The Vet and the benefits that the clinic has in greater detail, something that we are only too happy to support.’

Set to open in August, Nelson will soon pop into The Vet for a pre-season check up.

Then, he will be able to enjoy free parking and a dedicated dogs' waiting area – separate from cats – which is geared at reducing the stress for animals.

Services at the site will include annual booster vaccinations, dental treatment, microchipping, worm treatment, x-rays, scans, nail clipping and more.

Clare Chapman of The Vet added: ‘We do things differently at The Vet to help more animals and their humans enjoy life together and we’re thrilled to be sponsoring Nelson and ensuring he stays in top shape for the 2018/19 season.’