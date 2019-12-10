Pompey players bring festive cheer to children at Queen Alexandra Hospital

POMPEY players brought festive cheer to children at Queen Alexandra Hospital.

Players and staff, including boss Kenny Jackett, fully embraced the seasonal spirit by singing songs, dancing and giving gifts to children facing up to a bleak Christmas in the accident and emergency department.

Pompey players bring festive cheer at QA

But the sight of their heroes turning-up lifted spirits for the youngsters – and their families. But it was the players who revealed they were in awe of the inspirational children.

Forward Ellis Harrison told The News he was blown away by the reaction of the children in the ward – especially one little girl. He said: ‘She made my day. She had some problems but was such an inspiration.

‘It was a great vibe in the ward meeting all the children and their families. When you see what they are going through it puts everything into perspective.

‘Sometimes you lose a game and are down but meeting the children today you realise there are far bigger problems in life.’

Ellis Harrison at QA

Players handed over a variety of gifts ranging from teddy bears, dolls and signed footballs after being taken around the ward by chief nurse Liz Rix.

The idols also joined forces with carol singers from Wessex Cancer Research to perform renditions of Christmas classics.

Pompey ‘keeper Craig MacGillivray said all the players got a ‘buzz’ from helping the youngsters. ‘It’s nice for us to come out at this time of year and help the children be happy,’ he said.

‘It’s our job to go into the community and brighten up their day. We are in a position where we are role models and have the opportunity to give them an unbelievable experience.

‘We were received very well by the children and their families. It was nice to go into a ward where they all upset and put a smile on their faces.

‘All of us really enjoyed it and got a buzz cheering them up.’

Zoe Parton, a play specialist at QA who keeps spirits up for children at the ward, said the youngsters were thrilled to meet their idols.

She said: ‘Many of the children are scared and frightened so it’s good to see a smile on their faces. It’s also nice for the family who are worried about their child to see them happy.

‘One boy got a signed ball from the players which he wouldn’t let go from under his arm. Another girl was so made-up with her signed ball.’

Emma Abdulaal, communications and engagement manager at QA, added: ‘It was special for the patients having the players coming in but also nice for the staff who have a tough job.’