THEY may be the bad guys of the Star Wars films, but one Stormtrooper is a force for good - having raised £500 for Cancer Research while promoting an up-coming event.

The Pompey Stormtrooper, who wishes to remain anonymous, was joined by other characters from the space opera film franchise in a day of fundraising in Southsea.

The Pompey Stormtrooper and TIE fighter pilot take a break from fundraising to shop in Debenhams in Southsea.

The trooper and a host of characters from Star Wars and Marvel films will be holding their largest ever costumed fundraising event at Tesco in Fratton Way, Fratton, on Saturday, April 6.

The Pompey Stormtrooper, who wears a Pompey logo insignia so far not seen in any Star War film, said it was ‘heart-warming’ to raise so much money whilst thrilling young fans.

He said: 'When you see their little faces light up it makes it all worthwhile.

'The messages we get on Facebook are so heart-warming, everything is so heart-warming, bringing smiles to people’s faces - and a bit of cash for charity - is what it’s all about.

'I have always been a fan of the Star Wars films, and after buying the Stormtrooper costume and wearing it while walking along the seafront, I noticed how much attention it brought from the public.'

The trooper and comrades-in-charity finished their five hour fundraising walk outside the the Cancer Research UK shop in Palmerston Road.

Debbie Smith, the manager of Cancer Research Southsea, said: 'They are amazing people for a cause so close to many people’s hearts.

'I feel so humble.'

The Pompey Stormtrooper said: 'Cancer Research has always been close to my heart, as I lost a cousin to the disease when I was a teenager.'

The trooper, who has raised more than £1,500 for the charity, is organising a large Star Wars quiz night at the Gaiety Bar in Southsea, with a rare pink Stormtrooper helmet as a prize, for later in the year.